Messages of support flood in for injured Wigan Warriors winger Dom Manfredi

People from across rugby league took to social media to express their sympathy for Dom Manfredi, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury...

Salford player Jackson Hastings (@jackohastings): "Dam. This sport can be cruel! All the best @DomManredi. Fingers crossed the recovery goes well."

Widnes coach Keiron Purtill (@KBones_p): "Speedy recovery mate. You have been through it before and come back better sure you will do it again."

League Express editor Martyn Saddler (@MartynSadler): "That's terrible news. My sympathies go to Dom. I hope he can recover from this blow."

Colleague Aaron Bower (@AaronBower): "Manfredi has had some rotten, rotten luck. Good luck to him in his recovery."

Broadcaster Mark Wilson (@MarkWilsonradio): "Bloody hell. This lad hasn’t had much luck has he? Good luck in the recovery Dom!"

Fans from Wigan and other clubs were quick to express their sympathy for the winger on Twitter...

@neilybyrne: "Devastating news. If one player deserves just a little bit of luck it's Dom. The game is so cruel at times."

@k_iddon: "Devastated for Dom! He's done incredibly well to come back from his previous injuries - hope he's mentally tough enough to do it all again! So so cruel! Gutted."

@pinktinkstacey: "We love you @DomManfredi you're one of my favourites. I do hope for a speedy and full recovery."

@paulholden1449: "Most unlucky rugby league player ever? I'd say so. Best of luck @DomManfredi and hopefully see you next season."

@gabi_curless: "Dom Manfredi is just an all round brilliant player. Not a trouble maker on or off the pitch! I'm so frustrated that this keeps happening to him."

Warrington fan @KennyJarvisRL: "My heart sunk hearing Dom Manfredi's ruptured his ACL. Sickening luck. Hope he gets the support he needs and can recover ASAP."

Saints fan @WayneHaselden: "Club loyalties aside, that's genuinely sad news about Manfredi if he's seriously hurt again. He deserves some luck."

Widnes fan @Smithy_28: "Don't half feel for Dom Manfredi. So unlucky."