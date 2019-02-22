NRL clubs unite for former Wigan Warriors prop Quentin Pongia

NRL clubs Canberra and Manly have united in support of former Wigan Warriors prop Quentin Pongia.



The 48-year old ex-New Zealand captain is seriously ill and underwent surgery in November to remove a tumour from his bowel, leading the Raiders and Manly to raise funds for his family.

Signed jerseys and corporate packages are up for auction on allbids.com.au until February 27.

Pongia played 30 times for Wigan between 2003 and '04 - having build his reputation as a fans' favourite at Canberra, Auckland, Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra.

He was appointed as the Sea Eagles' wellbeing manager in 2017, but has been unable to work of late as he battles cancer.