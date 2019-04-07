Out-of-contract Wigan Warriors ace Joe Burgess insists focus is on form - not his future

​Red-hot Joe Burgess insists he has yet to consider his future beyond this season.



The winger, who backed up his hat-trick in the 42-0 win against Catalans with two tries at Castleford last Friday, is out-of-contract later this year.

But he says his focus remains on cementing his place in the team after an 11-month injury lay-off.

“I’ve got to get back playing before I can think about that,” said the 24-year-old, who made his comeback against Salford little more than two weeks ago.

“My first goal was to get in the team and cement my spot – and I’m not there yet.

“I’ll need five or six good games before I can feel it’s cemented. I’ve not even thought about a contract.”

Burgess was left out of the England elite training squad last month.

“Trying to get play well enough to get in the GB squad is a bigger goal than thinking of my contract,” he added.

Burgess burst onto the scene in 2014 and had a year in the NRL with Sydney Roosters and then Souths before returning to his hometown club.

Sean O'Loughlin, Thomas Leuluai and Tony Clubb are among the other Wigan players out of contract at the end of this year.