Own Wigan Warriors hero John Bateman’s World Cup boots in time for Christmas!

Big-hearted John Bateman is giving away the boots he wore in last year’s World Cup – to help Wigan-based charity Joseph’s Goal.

The England Test forward, who helped Wigan Warriors win the Super League Grand Final this year, will shortly be jetting out to Australia for a new adventure with Canberra Raiders.

But before then he is aiming to raise as much money as possible to support research into NKH, the genetic disorder from which nine-year-old Joseph Kendrick suffers.

The Warriors have also shown great support for Joseph’s Goal this year, wearing specially-made shorts bearing the charity’s logo for both away games against Catalans Dragons - which brought two fine victories.

Bidders for the Bateman boots need to follow @JosephsGoal on Twitter or Facebook and submit their top bids before Sunday 10pm in a silent auction – and the winner can pick up the boots in time for Christmas Day!