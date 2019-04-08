Petition to name a TOWN after ex-Wigan Warriors ace John Bateman

A fans petition has been launched to honour John Bateman - by naming a TOWN in his honour!

The petition on website change.org, which has attracted nearly 100 signatures, will ask the New South Wales government to rename picturesque coastal town, Batemans Bay, in his honour.

"We feel his his cult status should be crystalised by renaming the NSW South coast town Batemans Bay in his honour," said the organiser, who will present the petition to the NSW minister for planning and housing by the end of the season.

England international Bateman left Wigan at the end of last season and has become an instant hit in the NRL with Canberra Raiders.

He has six Dally M points — trailing leader Cameron Munster by three — and was anointed by legend Mal Meninga last week as one of the three stand-out players in the competition so far.