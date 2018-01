Gabriel Hamlin scored a try in his first appearance as Wigan blew away the cobwebs in a useful friendly at the Sports Village.

Australian prop Hamlin crossed in the second-half to put them 16-10 ahead and, though Leigh pegged a try back, Jake Shorrocks secured the win late on.

Action from Leigh v Wigan

Full match report here: Leigh Centurions 14 Wigan Warriors 22