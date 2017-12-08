Powell pleased with Hodgson’s impact

Sam Powell has hailed Charlie Hodgson’s role with Wigan - and hope he helps them get their kicks in 2018!

Ex-England RU fly-half Hodgson has started working as a part-time kicking specialist.

Charlie Hodgson scored 269 points for England

Warriors converted just 62 per cent of their goal-attempts in Super League last season – the worst strike-rate in the competition (Hull FC had the best, at 88 per cent).

While Shaun Wane has been firm with his stance of not signing, or fielding, a player solely on their kicking ability, he addressed the issue by seeking a goal-kicking coach.

Former Sale and Saracens ace Hodgson, who scored 269 points in 38 appearances for England, met with the club’s kickers for the first time last week and will be holding weekly sessions with them in the off-season.

Powell said: “He’s working with us as a group and one-on-one, doing place kicking and goal-kicking.

“From meeting him last week, the big thing for me was the amount of time we need to do it ourselves.

“Sam Tomkins and I were in for an hour on our day off doing bits and we’ve done some on other days, too.

“He’s not going to make everyone kick the same way, it’s about him finding our styles, videoing it and giving pointers from there.

“The main thing is knowing when you’ve missed, knowing where you’ve gone wrong.

“If it goes wrong, what have you done wrong? That’s the main thing

“If we can take it on individually and put the practice in, I’m sure we’ll see improvements.”

Morgan Escare started with the cone last season, before Powell and then George Williams took it on board.

Wane will have another front-line contender, Sam Tomkins, to consider. And fringe player Jake Shorrocks is arguably the best goal-kicker at the club.

He kicked eight from nine attempts during a run in the side in late 2016, but missed most of last season through injury.

“I don’t mind doing it,” added Powell. “Between us we’ll see where it goes.”