Predicted Wigan Warriors side to face Sheffield Eagles in Challenge Cup

Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors travel to Sheffield Eagles in the third round of the Challenge Cup on Friday night

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors kick off the defence of their Challenge Cup crown on Friday night when they take on Sheffield Eagles at Olympic Legacy Park on Friday night.

Having met the Eagles on their way to Wembley last time around, Wigan already know plenty about the South Yorkshire outfit and Matt Peet will be expecting to see his side tested. As such, he has shown Sheffield the respect they deserve by naming something close to his strongest possible squad for the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are a handful of senior men missing from the fold, with Jake Wardle, Ethan Havard and Abbas Miski not included. Peet puts that down to Sheffield's artificial pitch, though, with the trio potentially in contention for round one when Wigan host Leigh Leopards at the Brick Community Stadium.

The head coach won't be looking too closely at that Leigh game just yet, though, with the challenge of Sheffield, who have added a number of former Super League players to their ranks over the off-season, to overcome first. So how could Wigan line up on Friday night against the Championship outfit?

Well, given the squad Peet has named, it seems most of his big hitters could be set for a run out. Those travelling to Olympic Legacy Park can expect to see the likes of Jai Field, Bevan French and Harry Smith start in the spine, then, while last season's top try scorer Liam Marshall will likely feature on the wing, too.

Zach Eckersley looks set to be the man on the inside of Marshall on the edge, with Adam Keighran potentially partnering young winger Jacob Douglas on the side. Luke Thompson and Tyler Dupree seem to be the most likely front-row pairing, while Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell and Kaide Ellis all get the nod should Peet opt to run with his strongest pack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kruise Leeming is expected to share the hooker role with Tom Forber against the Eagles, but Peet has a decision to make regarding the remaining three spots on the bench with the potential to carry a back. Naming Jack Farrimond as an interchange would give Peet the opportunity to spell one of his playmakers in the second half and that would leave space for two more middles.

Harvie Hill has been one of Wigan's top performers over pre-season and this game could be a good opportunity to give him a the chance to impress with either Liam Byrne or Patrick Mago completing the 17.

Predicted Wigan Warriors line-up to face Sheffield Eagles: Jai Field; Liam Marshall, Zach Eckersley, Adam Keighran, Jacob Douglas; Bevan French, Harry Smith; Luke Thompson, Kruise Leeming, Tyler Dupree; Junior Nsemba, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis.Bench: Tom Forber, Jack Farrimond, Patrick Mago, Harvie Hill.