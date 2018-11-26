Red Bull to help Wigan Warriors to a flying start for 2019

Wigan will be heading to Red Bull Racing’s HQ to fine-tune their preparations for 2019.

They will head to the Milton Keynes base for four days of training next month – and get a taste of what Formula One drivers go through.

Red Bull are one of the Warriors’ sponsors and executive director Kris Radlinski believes the players will benefit from time working with their team.

He said: “We’re going to Red Bull in December for four days.

“We’re working with the Formula One team on communication, teamwork, and thinking under pressure.

“There’s a circuit so they can do time trials, and there’ll also be a lot of fitness work, too.”

Wigan will not be flying overseas for a warm-weather training camp.

While some of their Super League rivals jet off for sunnier climes, the Warriors have decided to stay home during a condensed pre-season.

Their six internationals do not return to training until Christmas – and their first competitive match is against St Helens on January 31, with three friendlies taking place before then.

In the last few years, Wigan have taken different approaches to their pre-season.

Last year they headed on a road-trip around the UK, taking in different events including working with Red Bull’s BMX team.

In early 2017 they headed to the south of France and they previously had bases in Florida under Shaun Wane’s watch. Michael Maguire kept his squad home for pre-seasons.