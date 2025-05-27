Sam Eseh future confirmed as Wigan Warriors contract clarity provided

Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Sam Eseh is contracted to Wigan Warriors for the 2026 Super League season, head coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

The 21-year-old prop linked up with the Warriors ahead of the 2024 campaign from Wakefield Trinity, and it has now been confirmed that he will be part of Peet’s squad next year.

Eseh returned to Hull FC on a season-long loan ahead of this year and has impressed for John Cartwright’s side, making seven appearances so far this term.

Cartwright has recently praised the displays of Eseh, who has scored in his last two matches, saying he is getting better week by week, making his presence felt when entering the action from the bench.

Cartwright also admitted that Hull would be keen to make Eseh’s stay permanent should the opportunity arise, with there previously being some confusion that Eseh was off-contract at the end of this season, with the Warriors holding an option for a further year, which would be 2026. However, Cartwright did confess that he couldn’t see Wigan letting him go anytime soon.

But any confusion or speculation has now been put to bed, with Peet confirming that Eseh is contracted to the Cherry and Whites for the 2026 campaign.

“He’s not off-contract,” Peet confirmed when speaking in his press conference on Tuesday ahead of Friday’s trip to Salford Red Devils.

It is likely that Eseh would rise further up the pecking order at Wigan next season, with Liam Byrne and Harvie Hill having reportedly signed with Warrington Wolves and Hull FC respectively, as per the Warrington Guardian and Hull Daily Mail.

Eseh, who was born in Leeds and is of Cameroonian heritage, came through the ranks at Wakefield before making his Trinity debut in 2023. He made 15 appearances for Mark Applegarth’s side as they suffered relegation to the Championship, with Eseh then being snapped up by Super League champions Wigan.

Eseh has yet to make his debut for Wigan but has spent time on loan in Super League with Leeds Rhinos, Castleford Tigers and Hull FC over the last two seasons.

Meanwhile, Peet confirmed a double injury blow to his forward pack following their 48-0 win over Catalans Dragons on Saturday. Front-row duo Sam Walters and Luke Thompson both left the action in the first half and didn’t return. Walters is set for around three months on the sidelines with a fractured fibula, whilst Thompson is set for a short spell on the sidelines with two broken ribs.