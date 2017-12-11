Sarginson on Warriors’ radar

Dan Sarginson has emerged as a target for a return to Wigan if Anthony Gelling decides to leave.

Sarginson left the Warriors as a Grand Final winner at the end of 2016 to move to the NRL.

But injuries restricted him to just six appearances for the Gold Coast Titans, who are understood to be willing to release him from the second and final year of his contract.

Wigan may look to recruit a new frontline centre if Gelling decides not to return to the club.

The Kiwi revealed at the end of last month he was heading home to be with his girlfriend, after she was injured in a car-crash.

“I’ll be back when the time is right,” he stated on Twitter, and there has been no further comment from him or the club on the issue.

But their interest in Sarginson would suggest they are making contingencies in case Gelling - Shaun Wane’s first signing as head coach - does not return.

League Express claims Hull KR also want Sarginson on board ahead of their return to Super League.

Wigan are thought to be close to the salary cap limit, and it would need a player to leave to free up cash to bring Sarginson back.

Even then, the 24-year-old would almost-certainly still need to take a pay-cut.

Despite Sarginson’s failure to make an impact in the NRL, there has been no public hint the Titans want to cut him from their roster.

Only last month, new coach Garth Brennan stated the Perth-born back was one of the leading contenders to take their full-back role next season.

Sarginson joined Wigan from London Broncos in 2014 and spent three years at the club, during which time he became an England international.

If he rejoined Wane’s outfit, he would join Thomas Leuluai, Sam Tomkins and Joe Burgess in returning from spells in the NRL.

Lee Mossop, now at Salford, also went back to Wigan after an injury-hit campaign at Parramatta, while Joel Tomkins’ time at the club has been sandwiched by a spell in rugby union.

Meanwhile, Canberra are thought to remain keen on Micky McIlorum, who has two years remaining on his deal.

The Raiders want a hooker for 2018 after England No.9 Josh Hodgson suffered a serious knee injury in the World Cup.