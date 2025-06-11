Getty Images

Sir Billy Boston is a ‘fitting recipient’ of being the first player to receive a knighthood for his services to rugby league and hopefully will be able to ‘pave the way’ for others further down the line.

That is according to Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet, who says he is ‘privileged’ to consider Sir Billy a friend.

Sir Billy became rugby league’s first knight on Tuesday as he was made a Knight Commander of the Order of the British Empire (KBE), becoming Sir William John Boston KBE.

With Boston having scored an incredible 478 tries in 488 appearances in the cherry and white colours of Wigan, current coach Peet couldn’t speak highly enough of the 90-year-old.

“I can’t stress enough how many fans I’ve met over the years and we get chatting about rugby, and I’ll say ‘you’ve seen some great players at this club, who are your favourites?’ and it’s almost like it’s Billy, and then we’ll talk about everyone else, which is a big claim when you look at some of the players we’ve had over the years,” Peet smiled.

“I’ve heard so much about him and those kind of characters who you meet, whether it’s supporters, some of the staff at the club, friends or family who have watched Wigan, they just delight in telling stories of watching him play, so I’ve been brought up hearing so much about him on the field and then to consider him a friend these days, and get to talk to him at games, and welcome him as part of the club, it’s a privilege.

“I think everyone in rugby league and the game in the north is going to take a bit of credit for this honour and celebrate it.”

Welshman Boston, who is a Hawkley Hall resident and revealed in 2016 he was living with vascular dementia, broke down barriers in sport, becoming the first non-white player to be selected for the Great Britain Lions tour in 1954, overcoming discrimination and paving the way for future players.

Sir Billy received the freedom of Wigan in 2000 and is immortalised in three statues, in Wigan, Wales and at Wembley.

And Peet isn’t lost on the significance of Wigan’s favourite son ending rugby league’s 130-year wait for a knighthood.

“I think it’s important,” said Peet. “You always want the first one, don’t you? And you hope it paves the way for others.

“I know Kev (Sinfield) has been mentioned and rightly so, and I know there’ll be other people who are probably due to get that sort of recognition, and if they had achieved what they had in other sports, maybe in other parts of the country, it might not have taken as long, but that’s alright, that’s the way of the world and it’s the same in any country, I think.

“We’re a bit of a sport that has to fight for its moments in the limelight and will continue to do so, and I think it’s important that we’ve got number one, and that Billy is a really fitting recipient.”