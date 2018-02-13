Souths ace Sam Burgess to miss Wigan Warriors clash

Sam Burgess has not been named in the South Sydney Rabbitohs squad to face Wigan on Saturday.

The England prop will miss the exhibition match at the ANZ Stadium as Souths coach Anthony Seibold finds room in his squad to give some of his younger players game time.

Heavyweights John Sutton and Adam Reynolds also miss out, but Tom and George Burgess, Robbie Farah and Alex Johnston are all included to ensure the NRL side’s lineup is still littered with star names.

And Seibold admits he is wary of Wigan’s pack, warning his side have their ‘work cut out’.

“I just love the idea that we get to play against international opposition,” he told the Souths website.

“To play against guys like Sean O’Loughlin, Sam Tomkins and Thomas Leuluai - they don’t get an opportunity to play against those guys week-in, week-out, especially some of the younger guys.”

Saturday’s game, which kicks off at 8.45am and will be shown by Sky Sports, will feature extended benches, allowing for each side to name a 22-man squad.

And Seibold thinks the opportunity to face Wigan is ideal for his players.

“It’s a great opportunity for our younger players to play against a big physical team,” he said.

“If anyone watched Wigan in their first two fixture games in the Super League they would have seen a big, strong physical team.

“We’re going to have our work cut out. We’re really excited about giving our guys the opportunity.”

South Sydney squad:

Alex Johnston, Richard Kennar, Hymel Hunt, Robert Jennings, Campbell Graham, Adam Doueihi, Robbie Farah, Thomas Burgess, Damien Cook, Mark Nicholls, Tyrell Fuimaono, Dean Britt, Jason Clark, Connor Tracey, Lucky Ta’avale, George Burgess, Junior Tatola, Mawene Hiroti, Braidon Burns, Jacob Gagan, Siosifa Talakai, Billy Brittain.