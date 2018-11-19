Super League to bring in golden point - and other rule changes for 2019

Super League is set to introduce golden point next season.

It is among the changes set to be confirmed for 2019.

The ‘freeplay’ after a knock-on will be scrapped, the number of interchanges will be cut from 10 to eight and a ‘shot clock’ will reduce the dead-time before a scrum, drop-out or goal-kick - in line with the NRL.

There has been no confirmation from Super League or the RFL. But League Weekly newspaper today reported the moves were approved by club chairmen at a meeting last week.

The change which will arguably create the most debate will be the introduction of golden point to regular season matches.

Games which are a draw after 80 minutes will be settled by two five-minute periods of extra-time, with the first to score winning the match.

If it is still level after 10 minutes, the draw will stand and each team receive one competition point. Wigan didn’t have any draws last season but had three in 2017.

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone had previously hinted he wanted to make the changes to make games more attractive.

And departing-Warrior Sam Tomkins gave sudden-death his backing.

“I think we should scrap the draw and go to golden point,” he said in September. “I’ve been involved in it in the NRL, and nobody wants to see a draw. Nobody.

“Fans don’t want to pay money to watch nobody win.”