Sydney Roosters' Latrell Mitchell to miss World Club Challenge against Wigan Warriors - to play in another game

Sydney Roosters and Australia centre Latrell Mitchell has chosen not to fly to England to play Wigan in the World Club Challenge.



Instead, he will turn out for the Indigenous All Stars against New Zealand Maori on February 15 in Melbourne - two days before the WCC in Wigan.

Mitchell was forced to choose between the two and decided to represent his family and Indigenous heritage, with the support of Roosters coach Trent Robinson.

Due to the clash of fixtures, Mitchell is the only member of the Roosters squad who will play in the All Stars match, which will include a Maori team for the first time since the concept began in 2010.

Mitchell's absence will be a disappointment to Warriors centre Oliver Gildart - earlier this week he spoke about how much he was looking forward to facing the centre, having clashed in an international academy match and even swapped shirts.