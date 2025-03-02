Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Bevan French helped Wigan Warriors to a 48-24 win over Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas on Saturday

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bevan French proved once again that he belongs on the biggest of stages on Saturday night in Las Vegas. That's according to Wigan Warriors' Kaide Ellis, who was speaking after the Cherry and Whites' more than comfortable 48-24 win against Warrington Wolves at the Allegiant Stadium.

French was one of eight different try scorers in Sin City, with the stand-off touching down in the first half against Sam Burgess' side. The Australian found himself in the right place at the right time, as he has such a knack of doing, to collect a Junior Nsemba offload off the deck and touch down unchallenged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just a few minutes later he turned provider, setting Harry Smith on his way just before the interval. However, in the second half French really caught the eye, slipping through holes in the line and breaking away into space on several occasions, with his efforts leading to more Wigan tries.

Indeed, he finished the game having made 209 metres in 18 carries, with 10 tackle busts and three clean breaks. There were plenty of star performers for Wigan to mark an unforgettable week, but French was the man who was arguably the brightest.

"When you talk about big games that's probably him to a tee," Ellis told the press after the game. "He's a big game player, you can't coach or teach what he does, he's just a natural footballer.

"I don't know how he does it, there's nothing going on and suddenly he's through the other side of the line and off the try line. We're very lucky to have him, he's a great mate and teammate. The big stage is his, he's just an unbelievable player."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

French is part of a team that has made a habit of succeeding in the biggest of games in recent seasons, with last season's quadruple winners looking more and more comfortable in the moments that matter most.

Reflecting on the occasion, which will be part of the Super League calendar next season, too, Ellis said: "It was incredible. I wasn't sure what to expect crowd-wise or atmosphere-wise, but it was unbelievable.

"You sort of caught yourself watching it, particularly when you first come out, the warm up and at the start of the game. It had that finals feel about it, the way the fans were reacting and things like that and certainly the start of the game felt that way as well.

"That's what you want. You want to have that big game feel and I think that's when we're at our best when we're playing that way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think it's just a different ball game, you're tapping into a different country so there was a bit of unknown but it's very impressive and I think the neutrals and Americans can appreciate the fans, particularly Warrington as well, two English teams going at it verbally. It's great for the game and hopefully they can take to it."