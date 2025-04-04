Catalans Dragons star Sam Tomkins (right) shaking hands with St Helens forward Morgan Knowles (left) | Rémi Vignaud/Catalans Dragons/SWpix.com

Super League icon Sam Tomkins is set to join an exclusive club of players when he lines up for Catalans Dragons this weekend.

The 36-year-old will make his 400th career appearance if he plays for Catalans in their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Salford Red Devils in Perpignan on Friday night.

Tomkins has retained his place in Steve McNamara’s 21-man squad for the game in Perpignan, so will join an exclusive club of players to have made 400 or more career appearances in the game.

It is a truly remarkable feat for any player, but especially for Tomkins, who came out of retirement midway through last season, and then signed on the dotted line for the 2025 campaign.

Tomkins is currently in his 18th season as a professional, having made his debut for Wigan back in 2008.

The Milton Keynes-born fullback, who played his junior rugby for Chorley Panthers and Wigan St Patricks, came through the famed youth system at the Warriors before scoring five tries on his first-team debut in a Challenge Cup tie against Whitehaven as a 19-year-old in 2008.

The rest, they say, is history. He became one of Super League’s greatest players over a career spanning almost two decades, and still is firmly amongst the competition’s elite.

Tomkins scored 168 tries in 213 appearances for Wigan across two stints, with a two-year spell in the NRL with New Zealand Warriors sandwiched between.

Whilst at Wigan, Tomkins won three Super League titles, two League Leaders’ Shields, two Challenge Cups and a World Club Challenge title. He also won the first of his two Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel awards in 2012, with his second coming whilst donning the Catalans jersey in 2021.

In more recent time, Tomkins and his family have found a home from home in the south of France, with the halfback-turned-fullback currently in his seventh season with the Dragons.

He has scored 40 tries and kicked 151 goals in 114 games for Catalans to date. In 2021, he became just the third player behind Paul Sculthorpe and Andy Farrell to win the Man of Steel award twice.

Tomkins helped McNamara’s side win the League Leaders’ Shield in 2021, whilst they made two Grand Finals in 2021 and 2023, losing to St Helens and Wigan respectively.

On the international stage, Tomkins has won 35 caps for England, representing his country in two World Cups as well as the Nines World Cup in 2019.

Sam Tomkins among seven Super League players to hit milestones in Challenge Cup this weekend

Here is a full rundown of the seven Super League players who will hit personal milestones in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals this weekend...

Catalans Dragons v Salford Red Devils

- 114 for Catalans Dragons (2019-2025)

​- 213 for Wigan Warriors (2008-2013, 2016-2018)

- 37 for New Zealand Warriors (2014-2015)

​- 35 for England (2009-2014, 2018, 2021-2022)

Tommy Makinson needs five points to reach 1,500 for his career.

- 2 for Catalans Dragons (2025)

​- 1,389 for St Helens (2011-2024)

- 12 for Rochdale Hornets (2013, dual-registration)

​- 92 for England (2018, 2021-2023)

(​0 for Whitehaven, 2013, dual-registration)

Shane Wright needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career.

- 58 for Salford Red Devils (2022-2025)

- 41 for North Queensland Cowboys (2017-2021)

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards

Isaac Liu needs one appearance to reach 300 for his career.

- 8 for Leigh Leopards (2025)

- 69 for Gold Coast Titans (2022-2024)

- 205 for Sydney Roosters (2013-2021)

- 12 for New Zealand (2017-2019, 2022)

- 5 for Samoa (2014-2015)

Robbie Mulhern needs one appearance to reach 250 for his career.

- 57 for Leigh Leopards (2023-2025)

- 47 for Warrington Wolves (2021-2022)

- 110 for Hull KR (2016-2020)

- 1 for Newcastle Thunder (2016, dual-registration)

- 5 for Leeds Rhinos (2014-2015)

- 20 for Hunslet (2015, loan)

- 2 for England (2018, 2023)

- 5 for Ireland (2014-2015, 2022)

- 2 for England Knights (2018)

Keanan Brand needs one appearance to reach 100 for his career.

- 47 for Leigh Leopards/Centurions (2021-2022, 2024-2025)

- 40 for Widnes Vikings (2018-2019, 2024, loan)

- 1 for Bradford Bulls (2024, loan)

- 7 for Barrow Raiders (2023, loan)

- 3 for Warrington Wolves (2020)

- 1 for Ireland (2024)

Hull FC v Hull KR

Elliot Minchella needs one appearance to reach 250 for his career.

- 108 for Hull KR (2020-2025)

- 1 for Dewsbury Rams (2022, dual-registration)

- 59 for Bradford Bulls (2018-2019)

​- 56 for Sheffield Eagles (2016-2017)

- 18 for London Broncos (2015, loan)

- 6 for Leeds Rhinos (2013-2014)

- 1 for England (2024)

With thanks to RFL statistician Danny Spencer and the Rugby League Record Keepers’ Club for the statistics