Tony Clubb’s delight as Adrian Lam confirms his Wigan Warriors leadership team

Tony Clubb has spoken of his pride and surprise after being included in Wigan Warriors’ four-strong leadership team.

The prop has joined captain Sean O’Loughlin, Thomas Leuluai and Liam Farrell in the group.

Coach Adrian Lam asked players to vote for the senior group, who will help maintain standards and support skipper O’Loughlin.

They are also expected to take the captain’s armband when O’Loughlin is absent.

And Clubb said: “It’s the first time for me, it was selected by the players so that makes it a bit more special, knowing the decision was made by my peers.

“It was a shock at the time but I’m excited by it.”

The 31-year-old admits he expected stand-off George Williams or fellow prop Ben Flower to get the nod ahead of him.

“There were a few others went really close but we went with four, and they’ll help guide us,” said Lam.