Ultimate Wigan Warriors quiz! How well do you know the club?

Warriors fans can test their knowledge of the club with a new book which has hit the shelves in time for Christmas.

TV producer Ewan Phillips has posed 1,500 questions in the Wigan Warriors Quiz Book, which is published by Scratching Shed and on sale now priced £12.99.

The cover of the quiz book, now on sale

Here are 25 random questions - see how you do! The answers are at the bottom of the story... no cheating!

1. Name three of the four Wigan players who wore scrum-cap in one of their eight-in-a-row Challenge Cup Finals (1988-95)?

2. In 1943, Wigan’s Central Park was the venue for a match between New York and California - at what sport?

3. Sean O’Loughlin has made more than 400 appearances for Wigan. How many others have achieved that feat - 6, 11 or 16?

Joe Lydon played most games at centre... and then in what position? (Question eight)

4. Which overseas player’s wife posted on Instagram that her time in Wigan was “a terrible experience in a terrible country at a terrible club”?

5. Who is the only one of the three Tomkins brothers to have been born in Wigan?

6. And mentioning the Tomkins boys, Joel and Logan played for Wigan at Leeds in March 2015 - but the Warriors side that day had another set of brothers in the team. Who?

7. Who captained England in the 1995 World Cup Final?

8. Joe Lydon made 127 of his 231 Wigan starts as a centre. Which position was his next most frequent with 59?

9. In a game against Wakefield in 2017, which teenager scored Wigan’s fastest ever debut try? Liam Marshall, James Worthington or Tom Davies.

10. Ten different Wigan captains have lifted the Challenge Cup - name six (for one point).

11. In April 2010, which Super League coach described Wigan as “like watching paint dry”?

12. Which ex-Wigan player was born in 1977 just a fortnight after his dad had made his Test debut in an Ashes series?

13. What did Alan Jones (1961) do, which Ryan King (2012) replicated years later?

14. Wigan were beaten 75-0 by St Helens in 2005... but which Warriors winger had a try disallowed by the video referee?

15. Which two Australians scored Wigan’s only hat-tricks in the 2006 season? Choose from Dennis Moran, Brett Dallas, Bryan Fletcher, Michael Dobson and Pat Richards.

16. Which current player has represented England but has a Kiwi father?

17. In 2005 who kicked the only conversion of his Wigan career in the final minute of his final game for the club?

18. Name the four teams Wigan have opposed in a Magic Weekend fixture – in order of who they have played the most.

19. Chris Tuson was one of two Wigan players red-carded after a brawl at Magic in 2012. Who was the other?

20. In which season did Wigan first use the name ‘Warriors’ - 1996, ‘97 or ‘98?

21. A member of which boy-band was a season ticket holder at Wigan as a youngster?

22. Since the start of Super League how many times have Wigan finished outside the top four?

23. Who holds Wigan’s all-time club record for most points, with 38, in a league match?

24. Which famous moment had the commentary: ‘Sailor to beat, does that... is he having a game or what? He’ll be the mayor of Wigan!’

25. At what other sport did Jim Sullivan represent Wales as an international? Rugby union, baseball, athletics.

Scroll down for the answers:

1. From Steve Hampson, Phil Clarke, Mick Cassidy and Ian Lucas.

2. Baseball

3. 11

4. Frank-Paul Nuuausala’s wife Brodee

5. Logan - Joel was born in Warrington, and Sam in Milton Keynes

6. Liam and Connor Farrell

7. Denis Betts

8. Wing

9. James Worthington

10. Any from: Jim Sullivan, Joe Egan, Ces Mountford, Eric Ashton, Graeme West, Shaun Edwards, Ellery Hanley, Dean Bell, Andy Farrell and Sean O’Loughlin

11. John Kear

12. Liam Botham (Ian’s dad)

13. They each scored two tries on debut, but didn’t play for Wigan again

14. Brett Dallas

15. Michael Dobson and Bryan Fletcher

16. Perth-born Dan Sarginson

17. Brian Carney

18. St Helens, Huddersfield, Leeds and Warrington

19. Gareth Hock

20. 1997

21. McFly (Danny Jones)

22. Five

23. Pat Richards

24. Jason Robinson’s 1994 World Club Challenge try

25. Baseball.