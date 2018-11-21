Update on plans for Wigan Warriors to play at Barcelona FC’s Nou Camp

Plans for Wigan to play in a groundbreaking game at Barcelona’s Nou Camp are “very close” to being finalised.

Warriors executive director Kris Radlinski believes Catalans Dragons’ home Super League game against Wigan – on May 18 – will take place at the Spanish venue.

“We want it to happen, Catalans want it to, I believe it’s very close,” said Radlinski.

“I’m confident within the next two weeks it’ll be confirmed.”

The idea was first raised after Catalans paraded the Challenge Cup trophy during a Barcelona match.

The Nou Camp is undoubtedly one of the world’s most iconic stadiums and Radlinski said: “I can’t believe it’s potentially happening.

“I know people who don’t come to the stadium in Wigan saying, ‘I’ll definitely go to the Nou Camp’.

“So if it comes off it would be amazing.”