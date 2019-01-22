VIDEO INTERVIEW: Wigan Warriors winger Tom Davies

Winger Tom Davies discusses the impact made by Zak Hardaker and new coach Adrian Lam - as Wigan prepare for a "baptism of fire" at St Helens on January 31.

Davies also discussed the competition for wing places and who he sees as their biggest rivals for silverware this season ...

Tom Davies goes over for a try against Salford

