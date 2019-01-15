VIDEO INTERVIEW: Zak Hardaker's bold ambition as he prepares for Wigan Warriors debut

Zak Hardaker has candidly declared his ambition for 2019 - to be the best player in Super League.



The full-back is set to play his first match for Wigan, and his first game in more than a year, in Sunday's friendly at Salford.

Speaking to Wigantoday, he said: "If I said I didn't want to be the best player this year, I'd be lying.

"I've always backed myself, the talent has never gone away, it's about getting on the pitch. I'm itching to get out there.

"It's a big test for me - I'm just looking forward to it."

Hardaker admits he may "a bit rusty" given he has not played since September 2017.

He was banned for taking cocaine ahead of Castleford's Grand Final appearance and a year later - whilst a Wigan player - was prosecuted for drink-driving, which led to him spending time at the Sporting Chance clinic.