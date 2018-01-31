VIDEO: Super League XXIII preview with Phil Wilkinson

The eagerly-awaited Super League season kicks off on Thursday night and, as always, there are high hopes for Wigan Warriors.

Warrington Wolves take on champions Leeds Rhinos, while Hull take on Huddersfield in the opening two fixtures - and Wigan get their season underway at Salford at the AJ Bell Stadium on Friday night.

Wigan Warriors captain Sean O'Loughlin with the Super League trophy

Also on Friday, Wigan's arch enemies St Helens take on League Leaders' Shield winners Castleford Tigers and newly promoted Hull KR face last-season's surprise package Wakefield.

Watch our video preview of the new season with sports editor Phil Wilkinson, Paul Kendrick and Tom McCooey ...