Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess speaks out on Liam Byrne interest

Warrington Wolves boss Sam Burgess has admitted he is interested in Wigan Warriors man Liam Byrne.

Byrne has been linked with a move to the Halliwell Jones Stadium ahead of the 2026 Super League campaign with the Wigan man in the final year of his contract with the club.

The Warrington Guardian had that story last month, with the suggestion at the time being that the Wolves were on the verge of making the prop their first signing for next year.

Of course, Byrne remains a key member of Matt Peet's set up at the Brick Community Stadium and the prop will play an important role as Wigan attempt to build on last year's quadruple winning season last time around.

However, it seems he could be set for a move down the road to Warrington in 2026 and, speaking during Wednesday afternoon's Super League launch at Co-op Live in Manchester, Burgess did little to play down the links, admitting the Ireland international is someone the club are keen on.

"I like Liam, I think he offers a lot," Burgess told journalists. "It's the nature of the beast, at this time of year everyone becomes available so you have to be in the market.

"I like him as a player and I think he has a lot to offer so I'd be lying if I said we've not looked at him.

"He's got a lot going for him. I don't want to put much pressure on him and the situation, but he's done everything in the game.

"We see that he's already done a great deal in his young career and I think he has a lot of potential left in him. He's obviously a quality player and we're always interested in those."

On the subject of contracts, he continued: "I've got a recruitment team that do that more than I have. I've got a lot of other things to focus on. They present me with options and everything like that.

"It's a full-time job and it goes right back through the junior ranks. There's full-time staff trying to create the best environment for the whole club all the way through the grades."