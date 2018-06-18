Warrior Williams out of England Test

George Williams has been ruled out of England's Test against New Zealand on Saturday.

He had a knee injury assessed after arriving in America yesterday.

Williams had hoped the problem - suffered in the 14-10 win against Hull FC - would settle, but the medical staff have ruled him out of the game.

Williams will remain in camp in Denver this week and receive treatment, rather than return to England.

It is a blow for the Wigan halfback, who only played a bit-part role in last year's World Cup.

No replacement will be brought into the squad, meaning coach Wayne Bennett is likely to opt for Jonny Lomax (St Helens) in the halves alongside Gareth Widdop, and Stefan Ratchford (Warrington) at full-back.

Both Lomax (Orrell St James) and Ratchford (St Pats) are products of Wigan junior clubs.

Warriors' Sean O'Loughlin and John Bateman are also in the squad.