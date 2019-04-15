What Adrian Lam learned from his meeting with Liverpool great and Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Adrian Lam said he learned a lot from his meeting with ex-England captain Steven Gerrard at the Wigan Warriors' training ground earlier this week.

The Rangers manager and Liverpool legend spoke to coach Adrian Lam as part of his UEFA coaching A licence course.

Gerrard didn't address the players but he did have time to pose with Warriors' special one-off shirt for the Magic Weekend - which is being staged at Anfield next month.

“He’s a Wigan fan, he likes his rugby league and it helped that I was playing here when he was playing (at Liverpool)," said Lam.

"He was interested in my thoughts on the challenges we face and we had a fair bit to talk about, I was asking him a lot of questions, he's got a big job there at one of the big clubs in football.

"He’s invited the staff to their derby, hopefully it fits in with our schedule because that'd good to experience.

Gerrard with Wigan's one-off Magic Weekend shirt. Picture: Wigan Warriors

“As a coach, any time you get the chance to go into any professional arena - whether it's ice hockey, swimming, cricket, or in this case football - it's great. Even if you find one thing you can learn, let alone three or four, it can only be of benefit."

Lam has his own ties to Liverpool - his mum hails from the city.

But he smiled: "My mum's a scouser but to be honest, but I go for everyone, Everton, United, Liverpool... whoever is leading the comp'!"

Gerrard previously visited the Warriors' Orrell training base, along with ex-Manchester United keeper Peter Schmeichel, ahead of last October's Grand Final.