What Wigan Warriors fans can expect at London Broncos' latest home

Wigan Warriors will make their first visit to Ealing's Trailfinders Sports Club this weekend. This is what fans can expect...

Many Wigan fans have fond memories of trips to Brentford's. the Twickenham Stoop and Barnet’s The Hive. And this Sunday they will experience a new venue.

“I think it’s one of the better set-ups that London have been a part of,” said Jarrod Sammut, who played at the Broncos last year.

“It’s not a massive ground but with the numbers that Wigan will travel with, I think it’ll be a good atmosphere.”

The venue boasts an artificial pitch and has an overall capacity of around 3,000, a third of which are seated.

Fans are advised to buy tickets in advance to avoid queues.

Parking is available at the ground but must be pre-paid online. Otherwise, supporters will need to find on-street parking.

The Broncos say they have many bars within the ground and the day will start from 12pm with an Under-19s game between London and Wigan.

There are bars and restaurants on Pitshanger Lane, the road which leads up to the ground, with The Duke of York and The Shanakee among the popular destinations.

For those heading to the capital by rail, the recommended route is to get a train from either Euston or Kings Cross to Ealing Broadway. From there, buses are regular to Scotch Common and the ground is then around the corner. The buses that can be caught are the E2, E9 and the 297.