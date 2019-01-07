Why Shaun Wane is reuniting with Wigan Warriors... for one day only!

Shaun Wane will be reuniting with Wigan tomorrow.

The council is holding a civic reception to congratulate Wigan Warriors on their three title successes last year.

Mayor coun Sue Greensmith is welcoming players and staff of the first-team, Under-19s and women’s side.

And Wigan have invited Grand Final-winning coach Wane to join them at the event.

The proud Wiganer has confirmed he will attend.

He had previously been invited by the Warriors to join them at the Sports Personality of the Year event before Christmas, but it clashed with his duties with Scotland RU.

Wane left hometown club Wigan at the end of last season to switch codes, having won three Super League titles, a Challenge Cup, a World Club Challenge and a league leaders’ shield.

Adrian Lam, who coached alongside Wane in the academy in 2005, has taken over for one year before Shaun Edwards’ return to the club in 12 months’ time.