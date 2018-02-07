Why Wane is unconcerned about losing Wigan stars to NRL

Shaun Wane admits playing a Super League game on Australian soil puts his Wigan stars in the shop-window – but is unfazed about losing any of them to the NRL.

John Bateman has a clause in his contract allowing him to move Down Under at the end of this year.

And like Joe Burgess - who spent last year in Australia - and George Williams, Bateman has never shied away from the fact a switch would appeal at some stage in his career.

Prop Ryan Sutton, out of contract at the end of this year, has also attracted attention from NRL outfits.

Wane, though, isn’t concerned about losing players.

Asked whether Saturday’s game against Hull FC put them in the shop-window, he replied: “Absolutely - but it doesn’t bother me in the slightest.

“When Sam Tomkins went to New Zealand Warriors, I got it.

“If someone leaves us, we’ll make another one.”

Wane has leaned on Wigan’s youth system to cover the loss of players to the NRL in the past, including giving George Williams the No.6 shirt when Blake Green left, and replacing Pat Richards with an untested Joe Burgess.

“We’ve got an unbelievable youth set-up and I have every faith in it, just like I did when Green left and I put George in,” he added.

“If someone leaves, we work hard on creating the next star.

“I never get stressed about people wanting to look at my players.

“I’ll do my best to keep them but if it’s impossible, we crack on.”

He earlier told NRL.com: “I understand the pull of the NRL, it is always going to be there and I never beat myself up about it. If we end up losing John Bateman, then that’s the way it is.

“He is a Wigan player at the minute, he is contracted and he is happy with me but if things change then we have got loads of back-rowers coming through.”

Bateman will not face Hull FC as he nurses a finger injury but is expected to figure in the following week’s clash with Souths at ANZ Stadium.

Burgess and Sean O’Loughlin are, as expected, set to play on Saturday.

“I’ve got three good wingers and with Lockers back, a middle will miss out,” said Wane, nodding to Liam Marshall’s bright two-try display in the opening day 40-12 win at Salford.