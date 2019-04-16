Wigan Warriors' Adrian Lam hits back at the "ridiculous" criticism from Wakefield's David Fifita and Chris Chester

Adrian Lam has responded to the "ridiculous" comments from Wakefield complaining about Wigan's tackling technique.

Coach Chris Chester accused his opponents of "naughty stuff" during Friday's 30-20 loss and the following day, prop David Fifita took to social media to call out the Warriors' "cheap s**t" which he claimed could be career-threatening.

Fifita highlighted his tweet with a video clip showing debutant Joe Shorrocks tackling him.

But the challenge was given a Grade A challenge by the RFL's match review panel, the lightest punishment, and he doesn't face any further action.

Sam Powell has copped a two game ban for a dangerous tackle but Lam felt the reaction from Trinity was out of proportion.

"It was a little unfair I thought, looking back at the video," he said at today's press conference.

"There was not much to it at all. If that's what he thinks, fair enough.

"I'm not sure where that's come from - it's not something I coach and it's ridiculous in that sense. We'll move on - nothing will change the way we play."

Fifita, meanwhile, has today signed a new three-year deal with Wakefield.