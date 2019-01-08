Wigan Warriors - and Shaun Wane - saluted in council civic reception

Wigan were honoured at a civic reception at the town hall today.



Former coach Shaun Wane united with the bulk of his title-winning squad - and his successor Adrian Lam - as the council saluted the Warriors' success at first-team, Under-19s and in the women's game last year.

The Mayor of Wigan Councillor Sue Greensmith, centre, pictured with Wigan Warriors first team players

Warriors chairman Ian Lenagan: "Winning three trophies was very special.

"I'm delighted to have Shaun - as an honourary Scotsman now - here with us, and it's fitting he should be here with the majority of the team who won the Championship.

"This is also about a new year, and you have to change. And the change is going well and I'm sure Shaun will relish that as much as anyone."

Lenagan revealed a lease agreement with the council for Robin Park was signed on Christmas Eve, which will see the Warriors, as expected, relocate both their training base and offices to the facility this year.

Leader of Wigan Council David Molyneux addresses the players and staff

Lenagan also he was meeting Latics executive chairman Darren Royle today and looked forward to continuing their strong relationship under the Championship club's new owners.

Council leader David Molyneux said: "The reputation of the Warriors as a club is known nationally and world-wide and the achievements of 2018 were absolutely fantastic.

"On behalf of the council and of the people of the borough, I'd like to say, 'Thank you, well done, and long may the success continue'."

Former Wigan Warriors head coach Shaun Wane welcomes his former players