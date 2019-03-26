Wigan Warriors' appeal against Joe Greenwood ban fails

Wigan have failed in a bid to have Joe Greenwood's suspension overturned.

The Warriors appeared at this evening's RFL disciplinary hearing to argue a one-match ban - following a charge of ‘intentionally standing on the ankle’ of a Salford player in Sunday’s 30-22 win - was unfair.

But an RFL spokesman confirmed the suspension will stand and and he will be forced to sit out of Sunday’s home match against Catalans. More details of the appeal process and the decision are expected to be published later.

With Liam Farrell out with a pectoral injury, the loss of Greenwood will weaken the Warriors’ backrow. Liam Paisley, who scored a try for dual-registration partners Swinton on Sunday, is one possible option to replace him or Adrian Lam may choose to play a middle, such as Gabe Hamlin, out of position.