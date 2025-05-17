FLAIR Stadium, home of Dewsbury Rams | Allan McKenzie - [email protected]

Wigan Warriors’ away trip to Huddersfield Giants next month will be played at the FLAIR Stadium in Dewsbury, it has been confirmed.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield have moved their Super League fixture with reigning champions Wigan because of a clash with a Stereophonics concert taking place at their John Smith’s Stadium home.

The Welsh rock band are performing at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday 14 June, the same date as the Giants’ clash with the Warriors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Round 14 match will now be played at FLAIR Stadium, the home of League 1 side Dewsbury Rams, which is around 10 miles away from their usual John Smith’s Stadium home ground and has a capacity of just more than 5,000.

It will have the same 3pm kick-off as the originally scheduled game.

The last time Wigan played at Dewsbury was in a Challenge Cup tie back in 2016, with the Warriors running out 54-4 winners against the part-time Rams. Josh Charnley (2), Oliver Gildart (2), John Bateman (2), George Williams, Dan Sarginson, Ryan Sutton and Lewis Tierney all got on the scoresheet for Wigan that day.

Luke Robinson’s Giants are currently sitting 11th in the Super League table with one win from their opening 10 matches in 2025, whilst Matt Peet’s Warriors went top of the Super League table following their 36-28 win over Leigh Leopards on Friday night. Hull KR would regain top spot in the Super League table, should they beat Huddersfield on Saturday evening.