Wigan Warriors claimed their first major trophy since the 2018 Grand Final as they defeated rivals St Helens 42-6 in the Women’s Challenge Cup final under the famous Wembley arch on Saturday afternoon.

It is the biggest winning margin in the Women’s Challenge Cup final in the Women’s Super League era to date, with Wigan having run in seven tries to ease past their local rivals St Helens, with it being the first time the two clubs have met at the new Wembley, in any format.

The Warriors were 18-0 ahead at the break thanks to first half tries from Megan Williams, Molly Jones and Emily Veivers. Wigan scored further tries in the second half through Izzy Rowe, Eva Hunter, Grace Banks and Anna Davies to cement an impressive 42-6 victory in their maiden Women’s Challenge Cup final appearance at Wembley Stadium.

Wigan opened the scoring inside nine minutes as Williams, who played for St Helens in their Wembley win last year before moving to Wigan in the off-season, crashed through a gap to score from close range. Rowe converted, and Wigan took an early 6-0 lead.

The Warriors were in good form in the first half, and they stretched their lead midway through the first 40 when centre Jones punched a hole in the Saints’ defence to support the assisting Mary Coleman, who scored under the sticks. Rowe’s conversion was good, and they were 12-0 ahead.

Wigan took an 18-0 lead into the half-time interval thanks to Veivers, with the Papua New Guinea international throwing a dummy to catch the Saints’ defence off guard. Rowe added the extras.

Wigan came out firing in the second half, with Rowe dancing through the Saints’ defence to touch down. The England international converted her own effort, making the score 24-0 in Wigan’s favour.

Saints got their first points on the board in the 49th minute as Katie Mottershead scooted from dummy half to pull one back for her side. Faye Gaskin converted for Saints, but Wigan were still 24-6 in front with half an hour remaining.

The Warriors extended their lead on the hour, though, with back-rower Hunter running a splendid line to race 40 metres to score. Rowe converted, with the Warriors 30-6 ahead.

Warriors speedster Banks got on the scoresheet in the 70th minute as she picked up a loose ball to dart 60 metres to score under the posts. Rowe’s conversion was again on point.

England international winger Davies scored the final try of the game in the final five minutes, with Rowe nailing the conversion from the touchline to secure a 42-6 win over Saints in the Women’s Challenge Cup final at Wembley, with the Warriors securing their first major trophy since 2018.

St Helens: Beri Salihi; Phoebe Hook, Luci McColm, Amy Hardcastle, Dani McGifford; Zoe Harris, Faye Gaskin; Darcy Stott, Caitlin Casey, Channy Crowl, Shona Hoyle, Emily Rudge, Jodie Cunningham. Subs: Vicky Whitfield, Katie Mottershead, Georgia Sutherland, Rachel Woosey. 18th woman: Erin Stott.

Tries: Mottershead Goals: Gaskin 1/1

Wigan: Grace Banks; Anna Davies, Georgia Wilson, Molly Jones, Ellise Derbyshire; Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe; Mary Coleman, Remi Wilton, Holly Speakman, Eva Hunter, Shaniah Power, Megan Williams. Subs: Carys Marsh, Vicky Molyneux, Rachel Thompson, Emily Veivers. 18th woman: Tiana Power.

Tries: Williams, Coleman, Veivers, Rowe, Hunter, Banks, Davies Goals: Rowe 7/7