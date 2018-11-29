Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam hopes to confirm new signing 'in next couple of days'

Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam is hoping to confirm the signing of a new half-back “in the next couple of days.”

The former scrum-half took charge of the club last week and has already identified areas of the squad he hopes to strengthen in time for the start of the new season.

And although he insists he is satisfied with his playing roster in its current form, Lam wants to move quickly when it comes to confirming new additions.

“We probably need to strengthen up our halves. We’re looking in that area immediately,” he told Wigan Today.

“Hopefully there’ll be something in the next couple of days.”

Forward Joe Bullock is the only new recruit for 2019 so far, with John Bateman, Sam Tomkins and Ryan Sutton leaving after last month’s Grand Final win.

And the coach says players waiting for their chance on the fringes of the squad understand the need to bring in a new face.

“I’m really happy with the squad we’ve got at the moment. I think some of the squad that are on the fringe of playing, I’d like to see them play a lot more, watch them play at other clubs on loan or the club we choose to play with (on dual registration),” he said.

“We have to just make sure everyone gets a fair go and I’m sure everyone understands there needs to be one or two players coming in after we’ve lost the three senior players.”