Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam points finger at senior players after shock London Broncos loss

Adrian Lam blamed Wigan's halfbacks, backs and senior players for their shock 18-16 loss at London Broncos today.

He watched his Wigan side storm into a 10-0 lead before London rallied and inched 12-10 ahead before the break.

And after Kieran Dixon had raced away to make it 18-10, Tony Clubb crossed to give them hope - but Wigan's errors and poor attack conspired against them.

"I'm really disappointed," said Lam. "We talked about London and making sure we had respect for them and we had all week, and we had it at the start.

"We started the best we have done, we got off to a flyer but in the last 15 minutes we collapsed, we didn't execute well when we had enough ball to be up by 30 points."

On Dixon's try early in the second-half, he said: "It was a 12 point turnaround, I think it was a five on two and we didn't get it right.

"Escare dropped the ball and Dixon picked it up and went 100m. I still felt, then, we could have got the game back but the other disappointing part was a few of our senior players not owning the game when they needed to step up."

He said the over-riding positive was the performance of their middles - Joe Bullock in particular was impressive - but said: "Our halves, full-back and backs let us down."

He is hoping to welcome some frontline players back for Friday's visit of Huddersfield, including Gabe Hamlin and Joe Greenwood, who missed out through concussion.