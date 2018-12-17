Wigan Warriors-bound Shaun Edwards ‘rejects offer to coach Dragons’

Wigan-bound Shaun Edwards has turned down the chance to take on a new rugby union coaching role.

The Wales’ defence coach was wanted by Dragons until the end of the season as a replacement for Bernard Jackman.

But the Wigan legend decided against the move because he of his commitments to the national side, reports Walesonline.co.uk.

Wales have the Six Nations coming up and it’s quickly followed by the World Cup in Japan.

Edwards will then take over as coach of his hometown club, replacing current boss Adrian Lam.

The 52-year-old will continue as a part-time consultant for Ospreys until the end of the current season.