Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam gives update on Jarrod Sammut injury

As Dom Manfredi's devastating setback was absorbed, Wigan coach Adrian Lam has been left to assess more concerns on the injury front.

Halfback Jarrod Sammut, who also suffered a knee problem in Friday's 38-28 loss at Castleford, faces a spell out of action.

He has suffered ligament damage and will be sidelined for at least four weeks.

Forward Joe Greenwood also left the action early with a head knock and will miss Friday's trip to Wakefield. He will need to pass concussion protocols before he is allowed to return and will be assessed on a week-to-week basis.

Tom Davies would appear the obvious candidate to replace Manfredi on the right wing.

Jake Shorrocks could get a run at his preferred role at half-back in place of Sammut - though Sam Powell is nearing a return to fitness after an ankle injury.