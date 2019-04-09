Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam: "I overcame three knee reconstructions... I know Dom Manfredi can get through this"

When Adrian Lam says Dom Manfredi can recover from yet another serious knee injury, he speaks from personal experience.

The Warriors coach suffered THREE knee reconstructions during a stellar playing career with Sydney Roosters and then Wigan.

And so he not only knows the challenges Manfredi is facing, but the emotions and questions which will be swirling through his mind right now after being ruled out for the rest of this season with an ACL injury.

"I've had the same, I've had three reconstructions - two on one, one on the other - so emotionally I know how he's feeling," said Lam, speaking at the club's training base at Orrell.

"I remember suffering one here, at this ground, we were preparing for a Grand Final. I'd suffered the injury the previous week but though I'd be okay, and then it dislocated in training. And I remember sitting there, I didn't want to take my boots off, thinking it may be the last time.

"So I know how draining it is, the questions he'll ask. He'll be asking, 'Why me?' He may be thinking, 'I don't want to play any more'.

"We'll rally around him and make sure he's not thinking too far into the future.

"He's still pretty young, players have got over three, four of these injuries, and with the support of his team-mates and his club he can get through this."

Manfredi suffered the injury in Friday's 38-28 loss at Castleford - the same venue where he suffered the same injury, to the other knee, in 2016.

Lam said the injury was caused by an accidental clash of knees with an opponent attempting to tackle him. "The timing... he's a centimetre away from being okay," said Lam.

Manfredi was one of three players injured in the loss at the Tigers but the other two aren't serious.

Halfback Jarrod Sammut has suffered ligament damage and is expected to be sidelined for around a month.

And forward Joe Greenwood will miss Friday's trip to Wakefield after a head knock. He will need to pass concussion protocols before he is allowed to return.