Wigan Warriors coach Adrian Lam puts one more signing on his Christmas list

Adrian Lam is hoping to land one more signing before the start of the new season.

And he has identified the pack as an area which he would like to strengthen.

Wigan recruited Barrow prop Joe Bullock in the off-season to replace Ryan Sutton – who has moved to Canberra – and Lam would like an additional signing on board.

He has spoken to executive director Kris Radlinski and says there is space under the salary cap.

Lam said: “I understand the situation, we’re pretty tight with everything but we probably need another middle there to make sure our stock is topped up.

“It’s something we’ll look at in the next four weeks, it’s always tough around Christmas-time.

“Jarrod Sammut was a late signing but one we needed to do, to give us another option in the half. And we probably need another option in the middle there.”

Sean O’Loughlin will be Lam’s No.13 but the 36-year-old is unlikely to play in all the games during the season, with more mobile props – such as Gabe Hamlin or Romain Navarrete – favoured to provide cover.

Elsewhere, props Ben Flower, Tony Clubb, Taulima Tautai, Bullock and youngsters Oliver Partington and Sammy Kibula will be battling it out for places in the side.

Australian Sammut, 31, arrived earlier this month and immediately joined the squad at a training camp.

Lam says the ex-London Broncos halfback has settled in well.

“A lot of the things we do are different to what he’s done before,” said the coach. “There’s a lot to learn and he’s trying to absorb it, but I can see where he’s going to get to. He’s enthusiastic, he’s obviously looked after himself because he’s got a great physique, which is good.”