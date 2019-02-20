Wigan Warriors confirm appeal against points deduction - but when will a decision be made?

Wigan have formally lodged an appeal against their points deduction.

And they hope to discover soon whether their bid will be successful. The Warriors have won one of their two Super League games but remain on scratch, after being docked two points for breaking the salary cap by around £14,000 in 2017.

“We have formally appealed now,” said chairman Ian Lenagan. “We are trying to do it quickly, both we and the RFL want it done as soon as possible.

“We’re appealing on two different issues, and so we’ll see how we go.”

The appeal could be heard within the next two or three weeks. Once a date is confirmed it is expected to be announced by the RFL or the club.

Wigan’s punishment was announced just a day before the launch of the new Super League season.

Lenagan admitted not declaring £14,000 of payments to agents during the '17 campaign, blaming an administrative error, and apologised.

But he felt docking the club two competition points was a harsh punishment for such a relatively small breach, and cited historical examples of clubs receiving fines for bigger breaches.

Wigan were waiting until they received a written judgement from the independent panel before lodging their appeal.

They have decided to let external body Sports Resolutions decide on the case, rather than go down the rugby league route and present their case to an independent tribunal.

The hearing is expected to be heard in either London or Manchester.