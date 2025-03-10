Wigan Warriors women’s coach Denis Betts (left) high-fiving club stalwart Rachel Thompson

Wigan Warriors have locked in their squad numbers for the 2025 Women’s Super League campaign

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors coach Denis Betts has confirmed his squad numbers for the 2025 Women’s Super League season.

The Warriors have made a plethora of new signings ahead of the new season – all of whom have received their jerseys for 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Australian prop Shaniah Power has taken the number 10 shirt following her arrival from NRLW side North Queensland Cowboys. She has also played for New Zealand Warriors, Gold Coast Titans and Sydney Roosters down under.

The 27-year-old has won representative honours in her native Australia, playing four times for Queensland in the State of Origin arena as well making four appearances for the Indigenous All Stars.

Shaniah’s younger sister, Tiana Power, has also made the move to England and has taken the number 26 shirt with the Cherry and Whites.

Megan Williams will don the No. 13 shirt for the Warriors in 2025 after making the move across Billinge Hill from St Helens. She played her junior rugby at Thatto Heath Crusaders before progressing through the youth ranks at Saints before being added to the first team in 2022. She is a current member of the England Knights squad and has represented Lancashire in the War of the Roses fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Papua New Guinea international Emily Veivers has taken the number 17 shirt after signing for the Warriors earlier this year. She has played for Souths Logan Magpies, Brisbane Tigers and Norths Devils over the last couple of seasons and represented the PNG Orchids in the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022.

Remi Wilton is another new signing for Betts’ side, with the Australian hooker being given the No. 19 shirt following her transfer from reigning Women’s Super League champions York Valkyrie. Wilton arrives at Robin Park Arena with experience in both rugby codes, having represented Australia A in rugby union as well as playing for Canberra Raiders before the Raiders joined the NRLW.

Wigan Warriors Women 2025 squad numbers: 1 Grace Banks, 2 Anna Davies, 3 Georgia Wilson, 4 Molly Jones, 5 Ellise Derbyshire, 6 Jenna Foubister, 7 Isabel Rowe, 8 Mary Coleman, 9 Carys Marsh, 10 Shaniah Power, 11 Eva Hunter, 12 Victoria Molyneux (C), 13, Megan Williams, 14 Rachel Thompson, 15 Cerys Jones, 16 Rease Casey, 17 Emily Veivers, 18 Warriors fans, 19 Remi Wilton, 20 Holly Speakman, 21 Jade Gregory-Haselden, 22 Mia-Jayne Atherton, 23 Kaitlin Hilton, 24 Ruby Hunter, 25 Gracie Bradshaw, 26 Tiana Power.

The Women’s season will commence in April when Wigan will enter the Challenge Cup group stages against Barrow Raiders and London Broncos.

The Super League competition then gets underway in May, with the Warriors taking on York Valkyrie in a bumper opening-round clash.