Wigan Warriors confirm who will take place of Mark Bitcon following Manchester City move

Wigan will replace director of performance Mark Bitcon from within.

Highly-rated Bitcon left the Warriors at the end of the season to take up a role at Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Super League champions will fill the void by promoting two current members of the backroom staff.

Head physio Tom O’Malley and lead strength and conditioning coach Paul Johnson will cover the role, confirmed executive director Kris Radlinski.

“PJ will step up and Tom wants to be a head of performance, so they will share that department,” said Radlinski.

Below them, Under-19s conditioner Tom Fitzpatrick will take on first-team responsibilities and reserves coach Darrell Goulding will also have more duties with the senior set-up.

Wigan pride themselves on promoting from within but coach Adrian Lam, who arrived yesterday, is not the only new face.

Mick Cassidy has started his role as head of youth, succeeding Matty Peet following his move to Sale Sharks.