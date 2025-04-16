Tom Forber in action for Wigan Warriors | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors youngsters Tom Forber and Lukas Mason are set to feature for Championship side Oldham via dual-registration this weekend.

Warriors academy products Forber and Mason have both been named in Sean Long’s 21-man squad for Oldham’s Championship clash with Widnes Vikings at the DCBL Stadium on Good Friday.

Hooker Forber, 21, and forward Mason, 19, have both already featured for the Roughyeds on dual-registration this season.

Forber, who played in Wigan’s Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford win in 2024, has played six games for Matt Peet’s Warriors this season and once for Oldham on dual-reg. Meanwhile, Mason has featured for Wigan’s reserves in 2025 and has five Championship games under his belt with London Broncos, which was also on dual-reg.

Forber has even been named in Peet’s 21-man squad for the Good Friday derby clash with St Helens at the sold-out Brick Community Stadium, but it’s likely that the Warriors boss will continue to go with Kruise Leeming and Brad O’Neill as his hooking options, as he has done for the last two games, meaning that will enable Forber to get some minutes under his belt for Oldham.

Meanwhile, Wigan forward George Hirst, who arrived at the Warriors in the off-season on a two-year contract from Oldham, has been plying his trade with Long’s side on dual-reg this season. He has made six appearances for the Roughyeds in 2025 but is unavailable for selection this week due to concussion protocol.

Oldham 21-man squad: Jordan Turner, Mo Agoro, Danny Craven, Riley Dean, Gil Dudson, Owen Farnworth, Matty Ashurst, Adam Lawton, Adam Milner, Bailey Aldridge, Jay Chapelhow, Pat Moran, Ted Chapelhow, Jack Johnson, Lewis Baxter, Josh Drinkwater, Ben Forster, Marcus Geener, Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, Lukas Mason, Tom Forber.

Wigan-born Long and his Oldham outfit travel to the DCBL Stadium to face Widnes on Good Friday, 3pm kick-off.