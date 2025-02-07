Wigan Warriors ease past Sheffield Eagles to secure Challenge Cup progression

John Clifton/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors scored eight tries as they thumped Sheffield Eagles at Olympic Legacy Park

Wigan Warriors sealed their spot in the fourth round of the Challenge Cup as they eased to a 48-12 win over Sheffield Eagles. The Cherry and Whites scored eight tries on the night as they proved too strong for their Championship counterparts in challenging conditions.

Jai Field got Wigan off the mark before efforts from Bevan French, Liam Byrne, Zach Eckersley, Sam Walters, Adam Keighran, Junior Nsemba and Kaide Ellis saw Matt Peet's side through with less than a week to go until the start of the Super League season.

Wigan started in typically dominant fashion against the Championship side and managed to get over the line in just their second set. Kruise Leeming was the man that made it, breaking the line before beating full-back Jack Walker with a well-timed kick for Field to run onto and finish.

The Warriors didn't have it all their own way in the freezing cold and blustery conditions, though, and shortly after falling behind, the home side struck back. A mistake from Sam Walters at the restart gifted the Eagles field position and they took advantage as Joel Farrell dived over from around the ruck.

French put Wigan back ahead, though, following some fine work from Liam Marshall, skipping down the line to create the gap for the Australian to dart through. Sheffield were giving as good as they were getting and posed Peet's side questions with their kicking game and enthusiasm.

But the Super League outfit took control of the scoreboard in the final 10 minutes of the first half with two efforts. Crashing through the line and over, Byrne got Wigan's third of the night before a teasing kick on the inside from Marshall presented Eckersley with the opportunity to get on the scoresheet.

Walters got the scoreboard ticking over in the second half, touching down for a crowd of bodies after some fine work from Leeming with the ball in hand. French then set up Adam Keighran with a neat grubber through the line for the centre to dart through and touch down under the posts.

Making the most of a wicked bounce of their artificial pitch, Sheffield got over for their second of the night as Matty Dawson-Jones finished a fine team move in the corner.

However, with approximately 10 minutes left on the clock, though, Wigan touched down for their seventh of the evening as Walters and Nsemba combined to put the latter over and Ellis got himself on the scoresheet late on to wrap up what was a testing but useful night for the Warriors in South Yorkshire.