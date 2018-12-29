Wigan Warriors forward Romain Navarrete eyeing huge occasion at Barcelona's Camp Nou

Romain Navarrete already has one main date circled on his 2019 calendar.

But to make sure he gets to play a part in Wigan’s trip to Barcelona next May, he knows he will have to make sure he is in coach Adrian Lam’s plans.

Wigan face Navarrete’s former club Catalans Dragons at Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium on May 18, which will be the second date Warriors fans will be looking out for after February’s World Club Challenge against Sydney Roosters.

“I’m looking forward to it,” said Navarrete. “It’s a good opportunity to play over there, play in Barcelona in that magnificent stadium. It’s very nice and I’m looking forward to playing Catalans over there.”

It could be the second time former Warrior Sam Tomkins faces his old club, but Frenchman Navarrete says that won’t affect how he is viewing facing the Dragons in 2019.

“It will be a bit strange, but not as much for me, I only played with him for two years at Wigan,” he explained. “It will be more strange for some of the other players.”

But before then Navarrete is focused on sealing his spot in the team.

“I need to do a good pre-season and a good first game in the friendlies,” he said. “I need to play good and hopefully I will start the season against Saints.”