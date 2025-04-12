Wigan Warriors forward Sam Walters in action against Hull KR | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Sam Walters earned his first league start of the campaign in Wigan Warriors’ win over Hull KR and he certainly stepped up to the plate, posting several mammoth statistics.

The 6ft 7in forward has primarily been deployed from the bench by coach Matt Peet in the early rounds of 2025 given his utility value of being able to play in the back-row and middle.

And with starting front-rowers Luke Thompson and Ethan Havard currently sidelined with injuries, Walters was trusted with a starting shirt in Wigan’s 28-12 win over Hull KR at Sewell Group Craven Park on Friday evening.

The 24-year-old stepped up and played big minutes, making a staggering 49 tackles, which was only bettered by Hull KR skipper Elliot Minchella, who made 51. Walters was impressive on the offensive side of things, too, making 114 metres from 13 carries.

“I think every one of those middle-unit players tonight had a go because you’re up against some fierce competitors,” said Peet.

“I think Sam is getting better and better since he has been getting more minutes playing through that middle unit, but I liked all of our front-rowers today.”

Meanwhile, experienced winger Abbas Miski played his first game since the historic Las Vegas game on March 1. The Lebanon international had missed the last four matches due to an old knee injury.

Miski was strong on his return, racking up 133 metres from 22 carries, and busting nine tackles. He also scored the final try of the game.

“He’s a quality player,” said Peet. “With having Zach there (in the centre), it’s handy to have that experience outside of him.

“Abbas does a lot of tough work for us, I know I mentioned the middle-unit players but I thought all four wingers were outstanding... Tom Davies troubled us, and Abbas came up with some big plays and Marshy (Liam Marshall) the same.

“We know what Abbas brings to us and it was good that he got some important plays.”

Next up for the Warriors is a derby clash with St Helens at a sold-out Brick Community Stadium on Good Friday.