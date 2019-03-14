Grand Final disagreements.

Wigan Warriors gallery: Ten times there was 'bad blood' with Warrington

Whether Warriors are prolonging Warrington’s wait for a title, or the action boils over, Niall Concannon looks at some moments of ‘bad blood’ with the Wire.


Friday night's match is being marketed as 'bad blood' by Warrington Wolves - and both sides have a point to prove.

1. Smash the pies

In 2015 new Wolves recruit Chris Sandow featured in The big pie smash video. The move backfired spectacularly though. Wigan won 28-0
2. Hands off!

In the 2011 Challenge Cup Warrington used a hands off our trophy advert in the build up to the Challenge Cup quarter-final. Warriors took no notice winning 44-24
3. Battle of Wilderspool

The New Years Day clash in 1988, the game has since become known as the battle of Wilderspool. It 15-15 and saw two brawls and four red cards
4. No helmets required

Wigan didnt just play in USA - they played in Milwaukee, in Americas mid-west. A crowd of nearly 18,000 watched Wigan win 12-5 in a game with plenty of scraps
