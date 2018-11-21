Wigan Warriors’ George Williams can reach “the next level”, says Adrian Lam

Adrian Lam is confident he can take marquee man George Williams to the “next level”.

Williams backed up Wigan’s Grand Final triumph by helping England to a series win against New Zealand.

But Lam thinks the 24-year-old can scale new heights under his watch.

“I’m excited most about helping him, I’ve probably come into his life at a good time,” said Lam, who played halfback for Queensland and Sydney Roosters before arriving at Wigan in 2001.

“He’s doing a good job for England but I think the relationship we’ll have can take him to the next level.”

The disappointment for Lam will be he will have to wait at least a month before he can start working with Williams – Wigan’s six internationals (four from England, two from France) only report back for pre-season just before Christmas.

Lam is open to the idea of recruiting an additional halfback for 2019, especially as Tommy Leuluai – who finished the year in the role, having switched from hooker with Sam Powell – has indicated he would prefer to play No.9.

“We’ll make some decisions pretty soon,” added Lam, whose existing halfback options are Powell, Jake Shorrocks, Josh Woods or utility Morgan Escare.