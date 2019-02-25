Wigan Warriors' George Williams in fresh link with NRL - report

Canberra Raiders have been linked with a move for Wigan stand-off George Williams.

League Express today reported the stand-off will be offered a three-year deal to join John Bateman and Ryan Sutton in the Australian capital in 2020.

Williams has been linked with several NRL clubs in the past and has never shied away from the fact he wants to try his hand Down Under at some stage in his career. Newcastle Knights have previously been linked with him.

But he is under contract with Wigan until the end of 2020 - with an option for 2021.

And given they received a “significant” fee from Canberra to release John Bateman from the final year of his contract - and previously received transfers to release Sam Tomkins and Lee Mossop to NRL clubs - it would appear unlikely they would let him go for free, especially as the Warriors have previously turned down bids of up to £400,000 for the England international.

Williams is on a marquee contract at Wigan, meaning only £75,000 of his lucrative salary counts on the £2m-plus salary cap.